Caoimhin Kelleher dealt FA Cup blow by Jurgen Klopp

A blow for Caoimhin Kelleher.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Caoimhin Kelleher may not play for the Reds again in the FA Cup, at his press conference on Friday morning.

Klopp was speaking ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup visit to Nottingham Forest on Sunday evening at the City Ground.

But despite Kelleher’s heroics in the Carabao Cup, Klopp has explained that Kelleher will not play on Sunday, with Alisson now considered as Liverpool’s first-choice for their FA Cup campaign.

Caoimhin Kelleher.

While Kelleher has not played as regularly in the FA Cup this season, he has still played for Liverpool in the competition.

Featuring against Shrewsbury Town and Cardiff City, Kelleher was, however, left out of Liverpool’s last-16 clash against Norwich City at Anfield.

The Reds, although, ran out 2-1 winners against the Canaries on that occasion, despite a late scare against Dean Smith’s side on Merseyside.

And with Liverpool’s recent cup success in the Carabao Cup, the Reds are determined to return to Wembley for a cup decider again.

“It’s a big final, we know that – actually, we always wanted to go there, we just never made it,” Klopp explained at his press conference.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity, that’s absolutely true – the only problem we have is Nottingham Forest and another team we could theoretically face in the semi-final who want to do the same.

“It is nice to play the semi-final at Wembley, absolutely nice, but actually the real deal is then a few weeks later. Of course, we smelled it and we want to have it again.”

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest.

But for this weekend, Liverpool must refocus the mind to securing their place in the last-four of the FA Cup.

And this latest development for Kelleher comes at a time in which interest is ramping up for his services, although Liverpool appear to be in little rush to part ways with the Ireland international.

🗣 “I am two things a professional football manager and a human being and a human being won.” Jurgen Klopp on why he decided to stick with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal for the final pic.twitter.com/tlfWeUp9HH — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 27, 2022

Kick-off for Sunday’s game begins at 6pm.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Caoimhin Kelleher, FA Cup, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest