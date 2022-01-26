World Cup winner reveals how impressed he is by Caoimhin Kelleher

More praise for Caoimhin.

Liverpool goalkeeping coach Claudio Taffarel has revealed how impressed he has been by Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher at the club.

In recent weeks, Kelleher has come to the fore for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with the Champions League winning manager revealing that he no longer considers the Corkman a ‘prospect’ at the club.

And while he is unlikely to find gametime easy to come by in the Premier League, Kelleher is still managing to impress the Brazilian World Cup winner at Anfield.

“Caoimhin is showing his quality…”

“Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Adrian has lots of experience and Caoimhin [Kelleher] is showing his quality in the cups,” he explained to Liverpool’s in-house media team.

This season alone, Kelleher has recorded clean sheets in the Premier League and Carabao Cup, with the latter being his most recent one.

Against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, Kelleher turned in an assured performance, which was in stark contrast to England international Aaron Ramsdale’s on the same night.

Claudio Taffarel's high expectations have been exceeded

But that comes amid the backdrop of a grwowing trend of promising young shot-stoppers coming through the ranks at Anfield, with former St Patrick’s Athletic loanee Viteslav Jaros being one.

“But also the younger guys [have impressed],” Taffarel adds. “They have a lot to learn but they are in good condition and they will grow with this new philosophy, this new work, we are doing.

“That will be great for them and great for us also.”

Caoimhin Kelleher

In addition to his League Cup performance at the Emirates, Kelleher also was handed a Premier League start against Chelsea.

And while he was unable to keep a clean sheet, he did impress, with Virgil van Dijk heaping praise on his teammate.

