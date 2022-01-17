Calum Kavanagh: Ireland’s young striker starring at Middlesbrough

Calum Kavanagh is in great form.

Ireland’s underage forward Calum Kavanagh continued his recent rise over the weekend, helping Middlesbrough to a 3-2 North-East derby win against Sunderland.

Kavanagh, the son of ex-Ireland international Graham, has enjoyed a productive few weeks for Boro’s U23s side, netting nine goals in just eight games for the club.

Five of those goals came in his last two games, with his most recent hat-trick raising the eyebrows of Ireland fans, and international management alike.

While there are many young Irish strikers impressing across the water – Adam Idah, Armstong Oko-Flex and Armstrong Sinclair to name a few – Kavanagh’s recent rise to prominence is a tantalising prospect.

As mentioned, Kavanagh is the son of former Ireland international Graham, and has been tipped for big things throughout much of his career to date.

In 2020, the English-born striker penned his first professional deal with Boro, with the Championship side able to beat off stiff competition to unveil his signing.

“We’re delighted Calum has signed a professional contract,” Boro’s Academy Manager Craig Liddle said at the time.

“He’s shown great application and has a real good work ethic. He has a long way to go and a lot to learn, but this is another step on the ladder for him and his continued development.”

And following on from his first professional deal at the club, Kavanagh has continued to develop his undoubted potential, as he learns from not only the best at Boro, but also, his father.

In recent months, while also impressing for Boro’s U23s, Kavanagh earned himself international recognition for Ireland at underage level.

But his most recent showing for Middlesbrough highlights his flourishing potential at the Riverside, as he shared the pitch with many first-team stars against Sunderland.

Sol Brynn, Nathan Wood, Caolan Boyd-Munce and Josh Coburn all featured for Boro, although it was the Ireland underage star that stole the show with his hat-trick.

Currently, Kavanagh does have a number of players in his way at the club – with Aaron Connolly being one.

Despite that, the 18-year-old is proving his worth in spades at the club where his father played in his earlier career, and he is showing little sign of slowing down.

