Callum Robinson hails support of Ireland teammates after Azerbaijan win

Callum Robinson had quite the week.

Ireland international Callum Robinson hailed his teammates for sticking by him this week in the lead up to the Azerbaijan game, a match where he scored twice in a deserved win for Ireland.

Robinson came under fire earlier in the week after he admitted that he did not take the Covid-19 vaccine, but he responded in the best possible way on Saturday evening.

His two goals were key for the Boys in Green in a dominant 3-0 win, and he has praised his teammates for sticking up for him during a testing time.

Callum Robinson hails Ireland teammates.

On Instagram, Robinson posted an image with the caption, “My brothers have been there for me all week.”

Since declaring for the Republic of Ireland, Robinson has struggled to find his feet somewhat under previous managers, but he seems to be finding form under Stephen Kenny.

After yesterday’s win, the West Bromwich Albion forward said that he was pleased that the Boys in Green got their first competitive win under their new boss.

“It’s obviously not nice not getting wins for all of us,” he told RTE Sport. “Not just the manager, coaching staff, all the staff behind the scenes, all the lads. We want to be winning games, I said that the other day, hopefully now we can build on this.

'It’s going to hurt for a while I didn’t get a hat-trick!’ – Ireland’s man of the match was pleased that Ireland returned to winning ways in Baku #AZEIRL #WorldCup2022 #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/T4tAVbAR0r — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 9, 2021

“Obviously we’ve got a friendly on Tuesday night. The way we’ve been playing, we’ve been playing well, we’ve been sometimes played better than that in other games. But we got the result tonight and that’s all that mattered.”

Robinson’s teammates’ support.

Despite receiving much flak during the week, Robinson’s teammates stood by him in the days after his Covid-19 admission, with John Egan leaping to his defence on Friday.

“It was disappointing to see people coming down his throat,” Egan said. “People have a choice to take it or not. It’s a personal choice. As a teammate and a friend, I back my friends.

'I'd prefer to talk about football. Vaccination is a touchy subject' – John Egan reluctant to answer second question on the matter #rtesoccer https://t.co/fMp4R5I8X6 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 8, 2021

“He didn’t come out against the vaccination, he just simply answered a question saying he hasn’t had it yet. As far as he is concerned, Cal is a friend and teammate of mine, and hopefully he can kick on and do well with Ireland.”

