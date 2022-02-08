Callum McGregor brushes off Kris Boyd’s ‘poor choice’ of words

Not that big of a deal.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor has revealed that both both he, and former Rangers hero Kris Boyd have settled their differences after Boyd’s controversial comments emerged last week.

In the aftermath of Rangers’ dire Old Firm defeat to Celtic, Boyd questioned why no Rangers players tried to ‘test’ McGregor’s facemask.

The comments, however, prompted uproar, with Boyd issuing a statement shortly after apologising for his remarks.

And today, ahead of Celtic’s clash away to Aberdeen, McGregor explained that he and Boyd have ‘rectified’ what was said.

“I think he recognises it was a poor choice of words..”

“When you first see the comments, it doesn’t make great reading,” McGregor said. “It doesn’t look good in that sense but it has been rectified since then and we have had a chat as well.

“So it’s put to bed now, it’s absolutely fine, we just move on. I think he recognises it was a poor choice of words in the beginning and, for me, that’s it.

“We have had a chat, we move on and it’s cool.”

While Boyd’s comments are still fresh in the memory, it did little to distract Celtic, and their skipper over the weekend.

The Bhoys backed up their big win against their bitter Glasgow rivals with a comprehensive 4-0 win on Sunday against Motherwell.

Importantly, the result maintained Celtic’s position at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, despite Rangers’ own big win against Hearts at Ibrox a few hours later.

