Exciting Ireland U17 international pens new deal with La Liga giants

Ireland U17 international Caden McLoughlin has put pen to paper on a new contract with La Liga giants Villareal, just under 12 months after he signed his first pro deal with the club.

Now 16, McLoughlin joined Villareal from Spanish rivals Malaga, who are now plying their trade in the Spanish second-tier.

But since joining, McLoughlin has mainly featured for the club’s academy sides, as he continues his footballing development on the south of Spain.

Recently, McLoughlin was in the Ireland squad, and started in their 1-0 win against Belgium a fortnight ago.

Celtic youngster Rocco Vata scored the winner, as Colin O’Brien’s side won two, and drew once against their European rivals.

The win, however, comes at an important time for the squad, as they prepare themselves for the Uefa U17 European Championship Elite Round qualifiers, facing Portugal, Finland and Bulgaria.

“Very happy for my renewal and grateful for the confidence of Villarreal CF,” McLoughlin said on social media after he extended his current stay at the club. “Thanks to my family and my representatives for supporting me!”

