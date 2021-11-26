Cabinteely and Bray unveil new partnership as the League of Ireland is set to reduce to 19 teams

League of Ireland club Cabinteely FC have taken over Bray Wanderers.

League of Ireland First Division club Cabinteely FC have purchased a majority stake in local rivals Bray Wanderers, with the League of Ireland set to reduce to 19 teams ahead of the 2022 season.

After weeks of speculation suggesting a merger between the clubs was on the cards, it has now been confirmed that it is a full-scale takeover of Bray by Cabinteely.

Cabinteely joined the League of Ireland in 2015, and they have been in the same division as the Seagulls since the 2019 season, with Bray enjoying much of the success on the field.

Cabinteely partner with Bray Wanderers.

In a jointly-issued statement, the two clubs confirmed that Pat Devlin will act as Director of Football and first-team manager, while they will also play their games at the Carlisle Grounds, the now former home of Bray Wanderers FC.

Bray Wanderers FC & Cabinteely FC to form new force in League of Ireland Football ✍️ https://t.co/J2YkCg69xc pic.twitter.com/1UgEQs1vW5 — Cabinteely FC (@Cabinteely_FC) November 26, 2021

In addition, the Chairman of Cabinteely FC, Tony Richardson will become Chairman of the combined new club. Current Bray Wanderers chair Niall O’Driscoll, however, will retire from his duties.

“The joining together of the clubs has been achieved through the acquisition of a majority shareholding in Bray Wanderers FC Limited,” a joint-statement read.

Cabinteely link up with Bray Wanderers.

Speaking after it was announced, Richardson explained that the venture has been approved by the FAI ahead of the new season.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our two renowned clubs to establish a great good for football on a local, regional and national level,” he said.

“It is also very much in line with FAI encouragement for clubs to seek ways of co-operating more closely together.

“Both clubs have really brilliant people involved, and with an exceptionally proud heritage, where Bray Wanderers was established in 1922 and Cabinteely FC in 1967.

“Both clubs have performed with distinction across all leagues throughout the years. Both are pillars within their communities, and both have fantastic supporters, members and players who have an enormous love of football.

“It is this love of football that will continue to inspire us all to drive the future success of this endeavour.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Bray Wanderers, Cabinteely FC, league of ireland first division, league of ireland premier division, LOI Premier Division