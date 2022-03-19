Arsenal legend hails Bukayo Saka after huge win in top-four chase

A huge win for the Gunners.

Arsenal legend Martin Keown heaped praise on lively winger Bukayo Saka, as the Gunners took a huge step towards Champions League qualification on Saturday.

Saka’s goal proved to be the difference as Mikel Arteta’s side battled to a 1-0 win on the road against Aston Villa, strengthening their rock-solid Champions League ambitions.

“Saka just keeps getting better and better..”

And speaking after the game, Keown hailed the England international for a scintillating display.

“I thought that was a really good controlled performance from Arsenal today,” Keown explained on BT Sport after the game.

“I don’t want to be too critical of Steven Gerard, but they certainly lost that battle in the wide positions and they couldn’t control Arsenal.

“Thomas Partey in midfield. Really good performance.

“That’s a very big win, it means so much.” “Champions League is the goal, but we have to stay humble.” Class on and off the pitch, Bukayo Saka reflects on Arsenal’s win at Villa Park 👏 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/1FYTCZ6xo4 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 19, 2022

“As for Saka, this man just keeps getting better and better. I certainly hope he will be an Arsenal favourite for many more years to come.

“Top four. Still a long way to go, but they’ve gone a long way to cementing that. At the moment, they are full of confidence, these Arsenal players, love that.”

Bukayo Saka.

Also speaking on the talents of Saka was former England international Joe Cole, who praised Saka’s personality more than anything else.

“He’s a brilliant player and a brilliant personality,” Cole added. “It’s not often for so many years that Arsenal have been strong and resolute. And that’s what they had to be in the second-half.

“All those things that have been labelled at that Arsenal team over the last few years, they answered that.

“Saka scored today but he is so much more than that. He is a fantastic young player and was a thorn in Villa’s side. But Arsenal were different class.”

The win not only saw Arsenal extend their lead in the chase for Champions League football, it also sees them inch closer to Chelsea who are in 3rd place.

