BT Sport issue statement to Rangers as Chris Sutton is denied access to Ibrox again

BT Sport have spoken out after Rangers’ latest decision to deny access.

Broadcaster BT Sport have issued a statement, admitting that they will no longer accept having a punditry team being denied access to Ibrox by Rangers.

Earlier this season, Rangers denied both Chris Sutton and Neil Lennon access to their ground to work on a Celtic game – and they opted to do the same on Thursday.

This meant that Sutton, and BT were forced to cover the Celtic game against Bayer Leverkusen from a studio in Celtic Park after being denied access to Ibrox.

But BT Sport have since issued a statement saying that they will no longer stand for it.

“We have a presentation team who reflect all angles and experiences in Scottish football but who were not all provided with the necessary accreditation at Ibrox today,” the broadcaster said last night

“We will not be forced to split a team behind and in front of screen.

BT Sport have released a statement on tonight’s broadcast from Celtic Park after their presentation team “were not all provided with the necessary accreditation at Ibrox”. pic.twitter.com/BvjAfMruKH — John McGinley (@jhnmcgnly) November 25, 2021

“The only way to provide viewers with the continuity of coverage across tonight’s two matches – featuring Celtic and Rangers – was to set up a studio elsewhere.”

The broadcaster then switched studio to present from an empty Celtic Park to cover both Celtic’s away trip to Bayer Leverkusen and Rangers’ home clash with Sparta Prague.

Celtic, of course, would go on to lose their game in Germany late on, despite holding a 2-1 lead heading into the closing stages of the game.

Rangers on the other hand secured a vital 2-0 win themselves, easing to victory against Sparta Prague.

