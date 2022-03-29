Stephen Bradley hails ‘brilliant’ Brian Maher in Ireland’s huge U21 win v Sweden

A brilliant night for Ireland’s U21s.

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley hailed Brian Maher, after the Derry City shot-stopper played a key role in Ireland’s superb 2-0 win away to Sweden this evening.

Goals from Ross Tierney and Tyreik Wright sealed the deal for Jim Crawford’s side, who had to soak up plenty of pressure at times at the Boras Arena.

And key to the win was Maher, who made a number of big saves for the Boys in Green in their historic win.

“Ross Tierney deserved man of the match tonight, but Brian Maher was brilliant..”

Throughout the game, the former Bray Wanderers and St Patrick’s Athletic ‘keeper was calm in possession, and eased pressure at key times for Jim Crawford’s side.

Ex-Bohemians star Tierney picked up the man of the match award, but Maher was not far off, as explained by Bradley.

“That was his experience of playing in these type of games,” Bradley explained on Maher’s stunning display. “He’s playing in big games for his club and he was fantastic today. He was really calm, and his decisions are really clear.

“He’s brave like the rest of the team. Ross Tierney deserved man of the match tonight, but Brian Maher was brilliant, he wasn’t far off him.”

With games in hand on those around them #IRLU21 will now feel more confident about getting a play-off spot for the @UEFAUnder21 championships in 2023 #rtesoccer #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/eg13kEoQly — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) March 29, 2022

Bradley was not the only one who singled out praise for Maher, however, with Stephen Kelly also praising a great performance from the young Dubliner.

“There’s nothing better as a defender when your goalkeeper comes and takes corners, giving you an early shout to just relieve that pressure.

“Sweden floated balls into the box, and some keepers come and punch the ball away from danger, or miss them, But he was so confident, and everything just stuck to him.

“Exceptionally proud” Ireland Under-21s boss Jim Crawford reacts to a “fantastic result” in Sweden as his side won 2-0 in their Euro qualifier #RTESoccer #IRLU21 pic.twitter.com/kARnglVEpR — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) March 29, 2022

“It relieved so much tension and he was such a calming influence for them. I thought he was brilliant.”

