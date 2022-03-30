Brian Kerr reveals Chris Hughton’s remarkable World Cup journey with Ghana

A great story.

Former Ireland international boss Brian Kerr has detailed Chris Hughton’s remarkable Ghanaian journey, that is likely to see him manage at the World Cup later this year.

Recently, Hughton has been brought in as a technical advisor for Ghana and head coach Otto Addo, helping them to World Cup qualification on Tuesday night a play-off win against Nigeria on away goals.

🚨 | Nigeria fans storm the stadium after their side failed to qualify for the Qatar World Cup. This resulted in fans throwing objects at the Ghana players and smashing the dugouts pic.twitter.com/RHTS0ApTV8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 30, 2022

And speaking on Virgin Media, Kerr detailed the ex-Ireland international’s journey to Qatar in a coaching capacity.

“He was on his holidays, and his father is from Ghana,” he began. “He was recently on his holidays to Ghana, and the media got a hold of it and was inundated with people asking him if he was going to take a role with the Ghanaian FA.

“From there, one thing led to another and he ended up having discussions with them about a role for the two qualification games.

“They went through on away goals so that’s great. He may be involved with the team for the World Cup in Qatar, and could even be the manager. That would be nice.”

Hughton’s international success comes at a welcome time, however, after his most recent club post ended in sour circumstances.

At Nottingham Forest, the ex-Brighton & Hove Albion boss was unable to turn fortunes around at the City Ground after a very tough start to the season.

But his most recent coaching post looks to have re-invigorated Hughton, and a possible World Cup campaign may catapult his name back into the club management game.

