Brendan Rodgers to turn down Newcastle United approach in favour of potential move to Man City

Brendan Rodgers has distanced himself from becoming the next Newcastle United manager, according to a report in the Daily Mail, as he sets his sights on succeeding Pep Guardiola at Man City.

Rodgers name has been linked with the Newcastle job since their Saudi-backed takeover last week, but those rumours appear to have been misguided, however.

Steve Bruce is currently in charge of Newcastle, although he is expected to move on in the coming days ahead of their Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Rodgers to stay on at Leicester City and reject any potential approach from Newcastle United.

On Wednesday evening, Sky Italy reported that Rodgers was Newcastle’s first-choice.

But that report has since tapered off as the Toon look elsewhere for their new boss. It appears that Rodgers is set to hold out for an approach from Man City.

City’s interest comes at a time as they prepare for the eventual departure of Pep Guardiola at the end of the 2022/23 season from the club.

According to the same report in the Daily Mail, City wanted Rodgers on their coaching staff when Roberto Mancini was appointed in 2009. But the Italian insisted on David Platt, while Brian Kidd was added by the club.

Newcastle United eye other names for the job.

With the departure of Bruce appearing imminent at this point, Newcastle have been linked with several names as well. Antonio Conte was one, but he is understood to have withdrawn from the race.

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has also been named as a potential appointment, with Olivier Giroud backing his former manager to get the nod at St James’ Park.

“Yes, definitely. I talked to him a little last year and I think he’s looking forward to a good challenge to come back as a manager.

“I think it’s a good option, yeah. I believe Newcastle is a big team in the Premier League, and it is a good challenge for him to bounce back and show his quality.”

