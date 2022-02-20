Brendan Rodgers bemoans missed chances in Wolves defeat

A frustrating afternoon for Leicester City..

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers bemoaned his side’s prolificacies in front of goal, as the Foxes lost 2-1 away to Wolves.

The result sees Leicester’s recent struggles continue, with their current run putting an end to any realistic hope they had of reaching the top-four.

The result, however, saw Wolves’ own hopes of European qualification take a considerable boost.

“We are massively frustrated..”

But despite dominating the game, Leicester were unable to secure all three points, with Rodgers cutting a frustrated figure after it.

“We are massively frustrated,” he said. “We dominated the game from the first whistle to the last. Two shots from outside the box cost us.

“We’ve not played well in parts this season but I think we can hold ouir heads high after that and think our performances are coming back. It is something to build on, certainly.

🗣 “I was very enthused by the team today. Starting to see bit of Leicester returning to our levels.” Brendan Rodgers takes positives from Leicester City’s defeat to Wolves pic.twitter.com/wTYogNS4GZ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 20, 2022

“For large parts, we defended well. We had a lot of corners and set pieces to defend, especially in the first half with the wind and the conditions and I thought we dealt really well with them.

“In attack, you just need that break. We were doing everything right with the triangles that we work on, they were causing problems. If we play like that between now and the end of the season, we’ll win more than we lose.”

Leicester City.

And while Rodgers may be pleased with his side’s performance to an extent, the fact is that they are enduring a tough season.

After winning the FA Cup last year, the Foxes have failed to really kick on, languishing in 11th position in the league table.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Brendan Rodgers, leicester city, Premier League