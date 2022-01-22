Polish side Wisla Plock swoop for exciting Bray Wanderers teenager

A big move for the teenager.

Former League of Ireland teenager Jakub Basinski has joined Polish side Wisla Plock on an 18-month deal, following a recent stint with Bray Wanderers.

Basinski, 17, moved to Ireland when he was just two years old, and went on to play for St. Kevin’s Boys at schoolboy level, before then linking up with Bray at U17 level.

He has also played for Poland at U15 level, while also representing Dublin schoolboy kingpins Belevedere and Shelbourne, with the latter in the League of Ireland top-flight now.

Jakub Basinski.

Basinski, who has been training with the Polish giants in recent months, returns to his homeland after impressing on trial with the club.

The club, who are running a training camp for players not from the country, snapped up the Dubliner after his participation in the said programme.

💥 Z przyjemnością informujemy, że drugim zawodnikiem, który dołączył do Wisły Płock dzięki realizacji projektu Back to the Roots, jest @JakubBasinski04. Wychowany w 🇮🇪 Irlandii 17-latek związał się z nami umową do 30 czerwca 2023 roku z opcją przedłużenia jej o kolejny sezon. ⤵ — WislaPlockSA (@WislaPlockSA) January 21, 2022

He has also signed a deal with the club that will keep him there until at least 2023, and there will be the option of a further year on his contract.

Basinski, however, will initially link up with the club’s reserve side, Wisla Plock II, before then trying to force his way into their first-team squad in the near future.

Wisla Plock.

While Wisla Plock have yet to win a Polish title in their history, they have won the Polish Cup once before, in 2006.

And this season, they find themselves in 6th position in the Ekstraklasa, and are 12 points behind league leaders Lech Poznan.

You can follow our comprehensive, and up to date League of Ireland transfer tracker here.

Image Credit: Wisla Plock.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Bray Wanderers, Jakub Basinski, Wisla Plock