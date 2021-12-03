Bray Wanderers to retain name following Cabinteely takeover

Some clarity on the Cabinteely takeover of Bray Wanderers.

The newly-formed Cabinteely and Bray Wanderers entity will play under the Bray Wanderers name in the 2022 League of Ireland First Division season.

The news was confirmed at a press conference at the Carlisle Grounds this morning, easing fears that Bray would disappear as an entity ahead of the new season.

Last week, Cabo and Bray confirmed that they would join forces to create a new power in Irish football, with one fewer team set to play in the League of Ireland next year.

Cabinteely-Bray Wanderers to compete under Bray Wanderers name in 2022.

“The team will play under Bray Wanderers. We are keen to bring as many people with us as we can,” Pat Devlin, Football Director, said.

While both sides were previously rivals on the pitch, they will now be partners on it ahead of the new season.

And ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Seagulls coming up this year, Devlin is keen to embrace that history already there.

We are Bray Wanderers. “The team will play under Bray Wanderers. We are keen to bring as many people with us as we can” Kit colours will be green and white 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/s5wM2S0aKT — Bray Wanderers FC (@BrayWanderers) December 3, 2021

“We want to embrace the whole Wicklow area,” he added. “Cabinteely have a major role to play and we want to be inclusive.

“We want to work together and compete at the highest level of football in Ireland. We intend to make this the best we can.”

Tony Richardson.

Central to the Cabinteely takeover of Bray Wanderers was new Cabo chairman Tony Richardson, and he too spoke about the clubs coming together and unifying as one.

He also eased fears that the FAI, and Wicklow County Council would veto the move.

“The FAI have been encouraging,” he explained. “The combination of the two clubs has caused a head ache on one side.

Tony Richardson “The FAI have been encouraging. The combination of the two clubs has caused a head ache on one side. From a football perspective, the FAI have been supportive. We’re involved in the Licensing process at present.” pic.twitter.com/OSDESBdRuG — Cabinteely FC (@Cabinteely_FC) December 3, 2021

“From a football perspective, the FAI have been supportive. We’re involved in the licensing process at present.”

“We have been in contact with Wicklow County Council and we intend to be fully compliant in terms of the lease [with the Carlisle Grounds].”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: bbray wanderers, Cabinteely, LOI Premier Division