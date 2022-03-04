Boreham Wood manager reveals classy Frank Lampard text before FA Cup tie

A classy gesture from Frank Lampard.

Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard has revealed a classy text message he received from Everton boss Frank Lampard, prior to his side’s FA Cup defeat at Goodison Park.

Garrard, 35, led Boreham Wood to a remarkable spot in the last-16 of the competition, having seen off Championship high-flyers Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

And while Garrard could not engineer a famous victory for his side at Goodison, he did, however, reveal a nice gesture from Lampard towards him prior to the game kicking off.

Frank Lampard.

After Boreham Wood secured their place in the last-16 of the competition, Lampard sent his opposite number a text message before the game, wishing him all the best.

“Hi Luke, Frank Lampard here,” the text began. “Just wanted to congratulate you on the result yesterday..

“Purely on a coach-to-coach level, I could see what it meant to you and that’s why we do the job!

All class from Frank Lampard 👏 The Everton boss sent this text to the coach of non-league side Boreham Wood ahead of their FA Cup encounter ❤️#OptusSport pic.twitter.com/UQw8zLsZwa — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) March 4, 2022

“Some achievements from you and the lads. Don’t normally touch base like this before games but just wanted to say that I, and we as a club will make you all feel very welcome when you come to Goodison. “Hopefully not too welcome when the game starts. Looking forward to seeing you. Frank.” Boreham Wood. Unfortunately for the non-league side, they were unable to defeat Everton, falling to a respectable 2-0 defeat against their Premier League foes. A brace from Solomon Rondon did the damage, but Boreham Wood were more than a match at times. For now, however, they must return their focus to their league campaign, as they eye promotion to the Football League; with former Ireland U21 Connor Smith hoping to steer them in the right direction to do so.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Boreham Wood, everton, frank lampard