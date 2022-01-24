Close sidebar

Bohemians granted rights to re-launch Bob Marley inspired jersey

by Andrew Dempsey
Bohemians Bob Marley

Bohemians have waited a long time for this.

League of Ireland side Bohemians have been granted permission by the Bob Marley estate to re-launch their Bob Marley inspired away jersey.

In 2018, Bohs were forced to shelve the plans to have a Bob Marley inspired jersey due to issues over image rights with the jersey from the Marley estate.

At the time, the Phibsborough club acquired the image rights for the jersey from a third-party, who were not licensed to sell the rights.

Bohs re-release Bob Marley inspired jersey.

But an agreement has since been reached, with the Gypsies unveiling their re-released strip ahead of the start of the 2022 League of Ireland Premier Division season.

“It brings me enormous joy to unveil this jersey today following years of work on the idea,” Bohs Chief Operating Officer Daniel Lambert said.

“The Marley concert at Dalymount is one of Ireland’s truly special musical events, his only ever Irish show and, sadly, his last ever outdoor one.

Bob Marley Bohemians

“His love of football is widely known to all, and that he played on our famous pitch before the concert, the same turf that some of the world’s best players have graced such as Pele, Best and Zidane, is amazing.”

Along with Bohs, Dutch giants Ajax have also worn jerseys inspired by the musical icon, who passed away in 1981, after his iconic Dalymount Park show in 1980.

Bohemians.

Currently, the jersey is available to pre-order on marley-bohemianfc.com, and 10% of profits will go to MASI [Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland].

Speaking on the news that MASI will benefit from the sale of the jersey, representative, Lucy Khambule said: “We at the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland are delighted to be part of this project with Bohemian FC.

Bob Marley Bohemians

“People in the Asylum system face many difficulties and being able to enjoy sport and music can truly brighten up days for adults and children alike.”

Main Image Credit: Bohemian F.C.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: ,

Related posts

Jesse Lingard nears Man United exit as Christian Eriksen inches towards Premier League return

Roy Keane and Gary Neville disagree on Harry Kane disallowed goal

Gary Lineker fumes over VAR Liverpool decision