Bohemians fend off interest to keep Ireland U21 Dawson Devoy at Dalymount Park

Ireland U21 Dawson Devoy has re-signed for FAI Cup beaten finalists Bohemians ahead of the 2022 League of Ireland season, despite apparent interest in his services.

Devoy, 20, was understood to be piquing the interest of several clubs in the UK, but he has opted to stay ahead of the 2022 campaign at Dalymount.

Bohs have also confirmed the re-signings of 10 further players, with 16-year-old Jamie Mullins, and Ireland international squad member James Talbot opting to stay on.

Devoy re-signs for the club just hours after he collected the PFAI Young Player of the Year award, beating off Ireland U21 teammates Ross Tierney and Colm Whelan to the honour.

“It was a good season for me personally and I am looking forward to building on it next season,” Devoy said after re-signing for Bohs.

“Last night it was nice to be noticed by the players you play against and get that recognition from them.

“But next year we want to push on as a team too. It was bitterly disappointing not to qualify for Europe this year, and losing the FAI Cup final was tough for the team and everyone involved at the club.

✍️ We are pleased to confirm the re-signing of 11 of this year’s squad for 2022 so far: https://t.co/8zPN6h3p2O They are: Liam Burt, Ali Coote, Dawson Devoy, Rory Feely, James Finnerty, Ciarán Kelly, Conor Levingston, Stephen Mallon, Jamie Mullins, James Talbot and Tyreke Wilson pic.twitter.com/byfVRZ7KCp — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) December 4, 2021

“We want to be better than that. That will be the aim next year I am sure, as well as getting the club back into Europe.

“We know there will be changes to the squad next season. But with 11 players signed back already, we have a strong core there to build on.

“I am sure Keith Long will add quality to the squad over the next month or so over the closed season as well, as he always does.”

While ultimately ending in heartbreak, Devoy’s 2021 campaign was a breakthrough one, with the former St Kevin’s Boys schoolboy starring for Bohs throughout.

He came of age in Europa Conference League for the Gypsies, turning in a number of impressive showings for Keith Long’s side.

The Co. Meath native made over 40 league appearances for Bohs in the 2021 season, netting three goals himself from midfield.

