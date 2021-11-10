Ireland handed boost for Portugal test as Bernardo Silva is ruled out with injury

A big boost for Stephen Kenny and Ireland.

Stephen Kenny’s Ireland have been handed a big boost for Thursday evening’s game against Portugal with the news that Bernardo Silva is set to miss out on the game with an injury.

The Man City midfielder emerged as a potential doubt for the game on Tuesday afternoon, and his manager has since confirmed the news.

Meanwhile, Portugal boss Fernando Santos revealed that he may rest a number of his players on Thursday with concerns over suspensions heading into Sunday’s final group game against Serbia.

Bernardo Silva to miss out on Portugal’s trip to Dublin.

“I don’t count on him,” Santos said about Silva heading into Thursday’s Dublin clash. “He has muscle complaints. I don’t think he has the conditions to go to this game but we think he will be okay for Serbia.

Fernando Santos on @BernardoCSilva: “He arrived tired, complaining, and couldn’t train, but he’s recovering well and we hope and believe he’ll be able to play vs Serbia. He won’t even travel, it doesn’t make sense – we don’t consider him to be at 100%…” [via @Sport_Witness] https://t.co/ci47B2khAN — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) November 10, 2021

“He arrived very tired and complaining. He is recovering well and we believe he will be able to play against Serbia.

“One of our physiotherapists will stay here [in Portugal] so that on Friday he can be integrated into training.”

Portugal.

While Ireland will not qualify for the 2022 World Cup, they do pose a real threat to Santos’ side on Thursday evening at the Aviva Stadium.

In September, the Boys in Green forced a late, late show from Cristiano Ronaldo to secure a dramatic win – and Santos insists the Dublin clash is the most important for his side at the moment.

“The most important game is against Ireland,” he added. “I have confidence in all the players. More than getting a yellow card or not, you also have to think about how to be on the pitch.

“They’ll give everything but when you know that a yellow card prevents you from being in the next game, that can affect you in some way. I’ll analyse it carefully and put out a strong team.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: bernardo silva, Ireland, ireland v portugal, Man City, Portugal