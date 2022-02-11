Ben Foster labels Everton fans as ‘horrible’ at Goodison Park

Ben Foster has his say on Everton fans.

Watford shot-stopper Ben Foster has revealed that he finds that Everton’s support can be ‘horrible’ to their players when things are going against them.

The Toffees, while they have a new manager in Frank Lampard, are still well and truly in a relegation dogfight, with supporters showing a tendency to turn on their players at times.

And that is something which has come to the attention of Foster, who has revealed he thinks the Everton support can be ‘horrible’.

Ben Foster: “The Everton fans are horrible to Everton players..”

“One thing I will say is, if you can get on top of Everton early doors, the Everton fans are horrible to Everton players,” Foster explained while speaking on his podcast.

“They get right on top of them. For sure they get into the players’ heads. All we said before the game is ‘right lads, we need to start fast and get on top of them’.

Watford Goalkeeper, Ben Foster on the Everton fans pic.twitter.com/OfHAXjDvnU — The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) February 11, 2022

“We won the game 5-2 and we make a point of saying it, the Everton fans are horrible. If it looks like we’re overrunning them, they get on the Everton players like crazy.”

Everton.

As mentioned already, Everton fans may have an air of positivity with Frank Lampard in charge, but that can turn quite quickly.

As it stands, the Toffees are embroiled in a relegation dogfight, and are just two points clear of the relegation zone.

In addition, their recent defeat away to Newcastle United will do little to ease the pressure on those at the club.

But despite that, Lampard will be hoping that he, and his side, can feed off the energy at Goodison Park in moments of strength.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: ben foster, everton