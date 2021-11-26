Ben Chilwell injury update provided by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Not what Chelsea fans wanted to hear.

Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell has suffered a partial ACL tear after being forced off with an injury in the Blues’ convincing 4-0 hammering of Juventus in the Champions League this week.

The English international has been in fine form since a slow start to the season – but his latest setback may rule him out for the rest of the season.

But that is only the worst-case scenario for the former Leicester City star, with the best-case prognosis ruling him out for six weeks.

Thomas Tuchel on Ben Chilwell’s injury setback.

“Ben has a partial injury of his ACL and the decision is to treat it conservatively,” said Tuchel.

“And the next six weeks will tell the story actually if he makes it and if he will be fully available after the six weeks, or if he needs surgery after that.

🚨 | Ben Chilwell has a partial injury of his ACL, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed pic.twitter.com/MSksJ6m4kd — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 26, 2021

“Right now I only care about the six weeks, we are very positive because the first redaction of his body is very positive.

“Hopefully it stays like this so now the full focus of everybody is on the next six weeks, to try to bring him back to play. It’s a very responsible decision, so there’s no rush, no pressure.”

Chelsea.

Heading into this weekend’s game against Man United, Chelsea have a couple of injury issues to contend with ahead of the Stamford Bridge showdown.

Romelu Lukaku is rated as a doubt, whereas N’Golo Kante misses out through an injury picked up in the midweek win against Juve.

Should the Blues win on Sunday, it would extend their lead on Man United to 15 points after United’s horrid start to the season.

The game kicks-off at 4.3opm.

