Cork City confirm loan signing of Celtic youngster

A big statement of intent from Cork City.

First Division promotion hopefuls Cork City have confirmed that Barry Coffey will return to the club on loan from Scottish giants Celtic ahead of the 2022 season, until the end of June.

The Leesiders have been busy during the off-season, and the return of Coffey will give their promotion hopes a major lift ahead of the new season.

City begin their league campaign with a trip to a revamped Bray Wanderers, following their recent takeover by Cabinteely chairman Tony Richardson.

Barry Coffey to remain at Cork City.

“I’m delighted to get it done and delighted that it is done before pre-season starts, so I know what I am doing and where I am going,” Coffey said after signing.

“Coming back to Cork City is a very exciting way to start 2022, so I am over the moon.

“I am very excited for the club and the team, and the aim now is to push on and, hopefully, have a great season.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗬 𝗖𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗘𝗬 𝗜𝗦 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞! 🚨 We are delighted to confirm that Barry Coffey has extended his loan spell at City until the summer! ✍🏼 📰 – https://t.co/BL4QMu5LF7#CCFC84 | #SignedFor22 pic.twitter.com/aZPdw0kJWz — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) January 3, 2022

“It was unfortunate that crowds were limited for a while with everything that was going on, but I was well welcomed by the fans and I want to perform for them.

“I am really looking forward to seeing them come out in their numbers again, and hopefully we will get big crowds in again once the season starts.”

Barry Coffey.

A Celtic B player, Coffey impressed while on loan at Turner’s Cross last season, and is expected to kick on again in 2022.

While he has yet to feature for the Bhoys’ first-team, he has, however, impressed on loan at Cliftonville previously.

And his City boss, Colin Healy is delighted to have him on board ahead of their new campaign.

“Barry obviously came in for the second half of last season, and he made a big impact, so we are very pleased to have him back here again,” he added.

🍀 @CelticFCB‘s Barry Coffey is to continue his loan spell with @CorkCityFC until the end of the season. Good luck, @barrycoffey101 👊🇮🇪 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 3, 2022

“He has shown that he has an eye for goal and we are looking for more of the same from him again in 2022.

“It is great to have him back on board, and I would like to thank Celtic for their assistance in getting this deal done.”

You can follow our League of Ireland transfer tracker here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Barry Coffey, Celtic, cork city, league of ireland first division