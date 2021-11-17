Barca president Joan Laporta refuses to rule out a sensational Lionel Messi and Iniesta return

The much talked about Lionel Messi return is growing legs.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has refused to rule out a potential Lionel Messi return as the Blaugrauna continue to sort out their off-field issues.

The Catalan giants recently confirmed the re-signing of Dani Alves, and they appear to be casting one eye on bringing more of their former stars back to the club.

And when he was asked about a possible return for Messi and Iniesta, Laporta did stress that he would not rule anything out just yet.

Laporta on potential Lionel Messi return to Barcelona.

“I don’t rule anything out,” Laporta told MARCA as Alves was unveiled. “It happened with Dani, age is a number. They’re two great players.

“I can’t predict what will happen tomorrow, they’re still playing & contracted to other clubs. You never know.

“These are people who have made this club great. Messi and Iniesta are spectacular, I cannot predict the future, as they are still playing. But, they have made the club great.

“We always keep them in mind, although now they have contracts with other clubs. You have to respect that, but in life you never know.”

Barcelona. After a dismal start to the season, Barcelona have appointed a new manager in Xavi as they look to catapult themselves back towards the upper end of the La Liga table. And following the return of Alves to Camp Nou, Laporta is hopeful that the club can get back on an upward trajectory. “Thank you for coming back,” Laporta began telling Dani Alves. “We will do it again, Dani. It is a day full of emotions that are repeated from when you [first] came to Barcelona. “Alves is a self-made man, who has fought, has talent and imprints his character wherever he goes. “He is the player with the most titles in history. He told me that he wanted to come back and help this team that is being formed.”

