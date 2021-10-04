Azerbaijan v Ireland: Team news, TV details and kick-off time

Ireland v Azerbaijan.

While there were moments of promise during the last international window, the heat is well and truly rising on Stephen Kenny’s stewardship of the Irish team.

After a devastating late defeat away to Portugal, Ireland were held to a costly 1-1 draw at home to Azerbaijan at the Aviva Stadium.

Shane Duffy’s late header rescued the Boys in Green a point, but the result would ultimately end their hopes of an unlikely 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Saturday’s game against Azerbaijan in Baku offers Kenny’s side an opportunity to right that wrong in Dublin 4, but they will have to do it without Seamus Coleman and Dara O’Shea who miss out through injury.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Azerbaijan, including TV information, kick-off time and team news.

What TV channel can I watch the Ireland v Azerbaijan match on?

Ireland v Azerbaijan will be broadcast on RTÉ 2, with presenter Darragh Maloney joined in studio by Richie Sadlier and Liam Brady on Saturday.

Build-up will begin at 4 pm before Darragh hands over to the commentary team of George Hamilton and Stephen Kelly in time for a 5 pm kick-off. The match will also be available to stream on RTÉ Player.

If you’re living in the UK, or in Ireland but would prefer to watch it on Sky Sports, you can watch the game on Sky Sports Football. Their coverage begins at 4:30 pm.

Ireland team news.

Captain Seamus Coleman has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Dara O’Shea also misses out with a long-term injury. Will Keane has also been called up to the Ireland squad for the first time. Jason Knight also returns from injury.

