Aston Villa past and present slam Arsenal celebrations in Premier League win

A big claim.

Former Aston Villa star Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed Arsenal’s over-exuberant celebrations after their 1-0 Premier League win at Villa Park on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side saw off the Villains with a slim margin, after Bukayo Saka‘s goal seperated the teams.

But the Gunners’ post-match celebrations were seen to be over-egged by Agbonlahor, and also current Villa star Ashley Young.

Gabby Agbonlahor: “It was like they’d won the Champions League, let alone qualified for it..”

“The way they celebrated at the end of the game, it was like they’d won the Champions League, let alone qualified for it,” Agbonlahor said.

“I know it was a great result, but the scenes from the players, it was like they’d won the league, not beaten Aston Villa who are a team they should be beating.

😳 “The way Arsenal celebrated it was like they’d won the Champions League!” 👀 “The scenes from the players, it was like they’d won the league. I think they over did the celebrations.” Gabby Agbonlahor wasn’t happy with Arsenal’s celebrations at FT yesterday pic.twitter.com/KO85fLWZVz — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 20, 2022

“So I think they overdid the celebrations, Arsenal.”

The game, however, was a tense one, with little to be found between the sides over the course of the 90 minutes.

Ashley Young: “To be honest it was like they won the league..”

And that was something echoed by Young, who also remarked on Arsenal’s passionate celebrations on Villa’s in-house TV station.

“We want to make this a tough place to come and I think it is a tough place,” he explained. “You saw the way they celebrated, to be honest it was like they won the league, but it shows they found it tough.

Ruben Neves after Arsenal won at Wolves in February: ‘I didn’t see Arsenal celebrating like this in the past 10 years—it was like they won the league.’ Ashley Young after Arsenal won at Aston Villa: pic.twitter.com/drnLzJgyhb — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 19, 2022

“We want to be in those European places, we want to get the club back there, and everyone’s got that ambition to get the club back there.

“So, we want to make it a tough place to come but we want to be winning games as well.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, Ashley Young, aston villa, Gabby Agbonlahor