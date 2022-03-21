Close sidebar

Aston Villa past and present slam Arsenal celebrations in Premier League win

by Andrew Dempsey
Aston Villa

A big claim.

Former Aston Villa star Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed Arsenal’s over-exuberant celebrations after their 1-0 Premier League win at Villa Park on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side saw off the Villains with a slim margin, after Bukayo Saka‘s goal seperated the teams.

But the Gunners’ post-match celebrations were seen to be over-egged by Agbonlahor, and also current Villa star Ashley Young.

Gabby Agbonlahor: “It was like they’d won the Champions League, let alone qualified for it..”

“The way they celebrated at the end of the game, it was like they’d won the Champions League, let alone qualified for it,” Agbonlahor said.

“I know it was a great result, but the scenes from the players, it was like they’d won the league, not beaten Aston Villa who are a team they should be beating.

“So I think they overdid the celebrations, Arsenal.”

The game, however, was a tense one, with little to be found between the sides over the course of the 90 minutes.

Ashley Young: “To be honest it was like they won the league..”

And that was something echoed by Young, who also remarked on Arsenal’s passionate celebrations on Villa’s in-house TV station.

“We want to make this a tough place to come and I think it is a tough place,” he explained. “You saw the way they celebrated, to be honest it was like they won the league, but it shows they found it tough.

“We want to be in those European places, we want to get the club back there, and everyone’s got that ambition to get the club back there.

“So, we want to make it a tough place to come but we want to be winning games as well.”

