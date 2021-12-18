Aston Villa v Burnley called off at the 11th hour as the Premier League re-introduces strict Covid-19 rules

Another Premier League has fallen by the wayside.

Aston Villa’s home game against Burnley has been postponed, due to more positive Covid-19 cases emerging in the Villa squad this afternoon.

The game has become the sixth Premier League game to be postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak this weekend.

As per a statement released by the league’s authority, Villa did not have enough players to field a team due to ‘the number of COVID-19 cases, injuries and illness’.

“Due to more positive cases in the Aston Villa squad today, the Premier League Board has regrettably had to postpone the club’s home fixture against Burnley, due to kick off at 15:00 GMT this afternoon,” a statement read.

“After reviewing all the new information provided by Villa this morning and receiving separate medical advice, the Board approved the request as a result of the club not having enough players to field a team.

“This decision was based on the number of COVID-19 cases, injuries and illness.

“The League understands the decision to postpone the match at such short notice will frustrate and disappoint supporters, and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused.

“The remaining four Premier League matches due to be played this weekend are currently scheduled to proceed as planned.”

In light of this recent postponement, it has also emerged that the Premier League has introduced tougher Covid-19 protocols amid the spike in cases.

It is unclear, however, how the St Stephen’s Day games will be impacted.

“The Board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and COVID-19 postponement guidance issued to all clubs,” they add.

“With the health and wellbeing of all players and staff the priority, and in light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures.

“These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time.”

As it stands, Leeds United’s game against Arsenal will be the only game on Saturday to go ahead as planned. Kick-off at Elland Road is at 5.30pm.

