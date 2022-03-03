Russia captain hits out at those ‘who sit on their arses in England’

Artem Dzyuba has hit back.

Russia skipper Artem Dzyuba has hit out at ‘some colleagues in the shop who sit on their arses in mansions in England’ when appearing to defend his country’s invasion of Ukraine in recent days.

Dzyuba, 33, has played over 50 times for his country, and his influence in their side has grown in recent years.

But in recent days, he, and his teammates have been thrown out of Uefa and Fifa sanctioned competitions at club and international level.

And as a consequence, he has hit out at ‘colleagues in the shop who sit on their a**** in mansions in England’, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensifying.

Artem Dzyuba: “I’m not ashamed that I’m Russian. I am proud to be Russian.”

“Until recently, I did not want to speak on the topic of events in Ukraine,” the Russia captain said. “I didn’t want to, not because I’m afraid, but because I’m not an expert in politics, I never got into it and didn’t intend to…

“But like everyone else, I have my own opinion. Since I am being drawn to this topic from all sides, I will express it. I am against discrimination based on nationality.

“I’m not ashamed that I’m Russian. I am proud to be Russian. And I don’t understand why athletes should suffer now.

“I am against double standards. Why one can do everything, but all the dogs are hanged on us.

“Why is everyone always shouting about sports outside of politics, but at the first opportunity, when it comes to Russia, this principle is completely forgotten?

“Again, war is scary. In stressful situations, people show their essence, sometimes negative. How much anger, dirt and bile has now poured out on all Russian people, regardless of their position and profession.

“Those thousands of people who write insults and threats – get in line! It is doubly strange to hear all this from people to whom Russia has given very, very much in their lives. All this only creates more negativity. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artem Dzyuba (@artem.dzyuba) “The war will end, but human relations will remain. And it will be impossible to rewind. Remember this. P.S. And to some colleagues in the shop who sit on their a**** in mansions in England and say nasty things: this cannot offend us, we understand everything! “Peace and goodness to all! #I’mAPatriotOfMyCountry #SportOutPolitics” Artem Dzyuba. As it stands, Uefa and Fifa have imposed a blanket ban on Russian sides playing in European competition, with Ukrainian sides forced to play their games away from home for the time being in European action. Consequently, it is expected that Ireland’s game against Ukraine scheduled for Lviv in June will have to be played at a neutral venue in the Uefa Nations League.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Artem Dzyuba