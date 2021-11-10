Arsene Wenger refuses to rule out an unlikely return to management

May we see Arsene Wenger return to management?

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has refused to pour cold water on a potential return to management – despite leaving Arsenal in 2018.

Wenger, who was speaking to Sky Sports at the launch of his new documentary, ‘Invincible’, explained that he would consider an unlikely return to the dugout.

That is, of course, after his tenure in charge of Arsenal came to a rather messy end, with fan unrest signalling it was the end of the road for him at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsene Wenger on a return to management.

“I’m crazy enough to be crazy and to make a crazy decision, but I’m determined at the moment not to do it, maybe a national team at some stage,” he said.

Currently, Wenger is involved with FIFA, and has been heavily involved in talks to establish a biennial World Cup.

“But at the moment I’m involved in projects with FIFA and I want to go to the end with it and that’s for me more useful now.

“I understand [the concerns],” Wenger said. “I made the proposal for the international match calendar and the World Cup every two years is only a part of it.

🗣 “I’m crazy enough to make a crazy decision. I’m determined not to do it, but maybe a national team.” Arsene Wenger does not rule out the possibility of getting back in to management but says he is focused on his current projects with FIFA pic.twitter.com/yhDEkgbbpb — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 10, 2021

“I demand for a better separation between national team football and club football, and to play fewer qualifiers. I want more simplicity, more clarity, more modern, optical view of the calendar and that will only happen after 2024.

“That’s my proposal. I accept everybody’s opinion and it’s not my decision. The decision will be made by the 211 countries of the whole world of football.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, Arsene Wenger