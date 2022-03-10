Arsene Wenger slams the PSG ‘mind’ after latest Champions League capitulation

“I would say the mistake of Donnarumma was a shock for PSG,” Wenger said on BEIN Sports. “They never recovered from that, and it was hope gained for Real Madrid.

“We then suddenly saw a completely different Madrid team. PSG could not make two passes anymore and the waves of Real Madrid [attacks], and the super talent of [Karim] Benzema made the difference.

"When the circumstances are bad for PSG the disappointments are still in the mind of the club, they cannot recover when things go against them!"

“I would say that you can see now, that when the circumstances are bad for PSG, but the disappointments year after year are somewhere inside the club. And in the mind.

“They cannot recover in the second game when things go against them. And I would say what they were very comfortable until 1-1, and disappeared completely at 1-1.”

While it was a dreadful night for PSG, it was a memorable one for Real Madrid, who had been starved of big European nights in recent years.

Last season, despite seeing off Liverpool in the Champions League, Real were taken apart by Chelsea over two-legs in the Champions League semi-final.

The draw for the last-eight of the Champions League takes place on March 18th.