Arsene Wenger slams the PSG ‘mind’ after latest Champions League capitulation

It was another tough night for PSG.
Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger slammed the PSG ‘mind’, amid their latest Champions League capitulation away to Real Madrid on Wednesday night.
After threatening to dismantle Real Madrid in the first-leg, PSG wilted in a pitiful second-half display at the Bernabeu last night, resulting in their elimination from the competition.
And speaking after the game, Wenger revealed that it is the PSG ‘mind’ that must be contributing to their European woes.
“They cannot recover in the second game when things go against them..”
