Close sidebar

Arsene Wenger slams the PSG ‘mind’ after latest Champions League capitulation

by Andrew Dempsey
PSG Wenger

It was another tough night for PSG.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger slammed the PSG ‘mind’, amid their latest Champions League capitulation away to Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

After threatening to dismantle Real Madrid in the first-leg, PSG wilted in a pitiful second-half display at the Bernabeu last night, resulting in their elimination from the competition.

And speaking after the game, Wenger revealed that it is the PSG ‘mind’ that must be contributing to their European woes.

“They cannot recover in the second game when things go against them..”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: , , ,

Related posts

Kylian Mbappe has scored the most sublime disallowed goal you’ll ever see

Harry Maguire gives team talk as Man United reach first FA Youth Cup Final in 11 years

Brian Kerr unconvinced by Stephen Kenny contract decision