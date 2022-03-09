Arsene Wenger accuses Fabinho of ‘cheating’ in Liverpool’s Champions League game v Inter Milan

Arsene Wenger was unimpressed.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger slammed Fabinho for ‘cheating’ in Liverpool’s eventual Champions League win on aggregate against Inter Milan.

Fabinho was adjudged to have been fouled by ex-Man United star Alexis Sanchez, resulting in his second yellow-card of the night.

But his dismissal was a controversial one nonetheless, with Wenger claiming that the Brazilian was ‘cheating’ to get his man sent off.

“He was cheating..”

“Borderline between cheating and being clever,” Wenger told beIN SPORTS after the game. “He was cheating, he made more of it. Maybe he had pain, he was touched by Sanchez. You cannot say it was completely fake.

“Maybe he could have got up quicker. It’s one of those fouls – when it’s one of your plays you say it’s clever, when you’re completely neutral like we’re supposed to be you can say he could have made less of it.

“He didn’t want to hurt him, he played first the ball.”

At the time of the red card, Inter had just taken the lead on the night, and were looking a real threat to Liverpool, who were limited to a sub-par display against their Serie A opponents.

With that in mind, Wenger believes that second yellow ‘killed’ the game at the wrong moment.

“The referee killed the game at the wrong moment,” Wenger added. “It could have been interesting to see the last 25 minutes with 11 against 11. Overall Liverpool deserved to qualify – even today they three times hit the post.

“But I don’t agree with the decision of the referee. It killed the interest of the game.”

Liverpool v Inter Milan.

While Wenger was unimpressed with the timing, and brandishing of the red card, most importantly for Liverpool, they held firm to secure their passage into the next round of the competition.

The draw for the last-eight will take place on March 18th.

