Arsene Wenger admits he regrets not leaving Arsenal earlier than he did

Arsene Wenger opens up on his time at Arsenal.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has explained that he regrets not leaving the North London club sooner than he eventually did at the end of the 2017/18 Premier League season.

Since retiring from his role in the Emirates Stadium hot-seat, Wenger’s former club have struggled for consistency, with the Gunners not playing in European football this season.

And after leaving the club in 2018, the Frenchman explained that his tense relationship with Arsenal’s owners from 2007 onwards left him with a sour taste in his mouth.

Arsene Wenger on Arsenal.

“I still today wonder if I did the right thing, because life was never exactly the same after [when Kroenke arrived],” Wenger told a new documentary titled ‘Invincible’.

“I thought, I now have to go to the end of this project, I could have gone to the French national team, the English national team twice or three times even.

“I could have gone twice to Real Madrid, I could have gone to Juventus, to Paris Saint-Germain, even to Man United. My fatal flaw is that I love too much where I am…where I was.

“I regret, I should have gone somewhere else, I identified myself completely with the club and that was the mistake I made. Now there is no special reason for me to go there. All the rest is purely emotional and that is less important.”

Arsene Wenger.

In the same documentary, Wenger’s former foe, Alex Ferguson, took aim at the Arsenal supporters who hounded him out of his position at the Emirates Stadium.

“He kept them in Europe every year and yet he was criticised. The supporters should be ashamed,” he said. “Arsene and myself are dinosaurs, but we didn’t do so badly.

“I won 13 leagues but I was never near going through a season undefeated. The achievement stands above everything else, and it was Arsene’s.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, Arsene Wenger