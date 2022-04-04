Jamie Carragher reacts as Arsenal crash to heavy Crystal Palace defeat

A tough night for Arsenal.

Arsenal’s Champions League hopes hit a major roadblock on Monday night, as they fell to a dismal 3-0 defeat away to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

After securing a late point against Palace in their last clash, Mikel Arteta’s side endured a night to forget in South London, as they were outfought, and outgunned by their hosts.

The Eagles go THREE up! 🦅 Arsenal’s night goes from bad to worse after Wilfried Zaha tucks home his penalty 👀 pic.twitter.com/caNrEq5doo — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 4, 2022

Goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta, Andre Ayew, and a penalty from Wilfried Zaha sealed the deal for Patrick Vieira’s side who climbed back into the top-half of the Premier League table.

“It was a bad one tonight, and the fear is that it could happen again..”

And while the result may not be a fatal blow in terms of Arsenal’s top-four hopes, Jamie Carragher admitted the defeat exposed some of their flaws ahead of the business end of the season.

“It’s a bad night for Arsenal,” he explained on Monday Night Football. “The way they’ve lost points, but I think it is very important they don’t panic, and there’s no hysteria.

“They’re still in a really good position, and in a better position than Tottenham and Manchester United.

WHAT A PASS! 😍 Joachim Andersen threads a beautiful through-ball to Jordan Ayew who piles more misery on Arsenal 👀 pic.twitter.com/0oIKPIurzk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 4, 2022

“Arsenal have just won five games away from home on the bounce, so they have 15 points out of 18 away from home. You would have taken that.

“It was a bad one tonight, and the fear is that it could happen again. Other teams may take encouragement from the way Palace played.

“But I do think that it is really important that they don’t panic. There’s a long way to go and Mikel Arteta will be reiterating that..”

Crystal Palace v Arsenal.

As mentioned by Carragher, Arsenal are still in a relatively strong position to secure Champions League football ahead of the 2022/23 season.

But Monday night’s defeat exposed some of their well-documented failings ahead of their run-in between now and the end of the season.

A disappointing result but we won’t let our heads drop 👊 Thanks for all your support tonight, Gooners 🙏 pic.twitter.com/C1Zdh92KEe — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 4, 2022

The Champions League chase has taken a fascinating turn..

