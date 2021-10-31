Antonio Rudiger provides Chelsea contract update

Antonio Rudiger has provided an update on his contract situation at Chelsea.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger insists that he is happy at the club despite not putting pen to paper on a new deal to keep him there beyond the end of this season.

Rudiger has been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge once his current contract expires – but he is showing little sign of being impacted by the speculation surrounding his future.

The German international featured on Saturday for the Blues in their relatively easy 3-0 win away to Newcastle United, picking up another clean sheet.

Antonio Rudiger on his current Chelsea deal.

“The most important thing is that I feel happy here,’ Rudiger told the Metro. “I think if people look at it, they can see I’m happy. About the contract situation, I talk with the club. This is for nobody’s ears.

“It was how I said it would be after the Euros – there would be talks. There was a talk between Marina [Granovskaia, a Chelsea director] and my agent.

“We have the situation where we are at now and I have nothing to do with all the speculation. This is not in my mind.

“I’m focused on what I’m doing because this is why I wake up every morning.”

Thomas Tuchel on Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger is not the only one who is happy with staying at Chelsea with his manager Thomas Tuchel also hoping the German defender can stay.

Tuchel has seen the German come to the fore during his tenure so far in charge of the Blues, helping his side to an unlikely Champions League success in May.

“I hope that they find solutions, but it’s not only between coaches and players, and what we wish for and that’s why it’s between the club, the players and the agent at the moment,” Tuchel said last month.

“We hope that they find the solution and everything I can say, he plays excellent, and since a long time very consistent, on a very high level. I feel him very calm and focused, and it’s not a distraction for him,’ the Chelsea head coach told reporters last month.

“So everything is in place, and give things the time they need. Sometimes it needs a bit longer, sometimes things are very fast.”

