Antonio Conte reportedly in frame for Spurs job as pressure mounts on Nuno Espirito Santo

Could Antonio Conte be making his Premier League return to Spurs?

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is understood to be on the verge of being relieved of his duties as manager of the North London club, with Antonio Conte reportedly being lined up for the role.

Those reports are according to Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri who understands that Spurs have made contact with the former Chelsea boss regarding a possible takeover of the club.

Tottenham Hotspur sank to a demoralising 3-0 defeat at home to Man United on Saturday night, resulting in discussions surrounding the future of Nuno this weekend.

Nuno Espirito Santo on the way out of Spurs.

According to a report on Sky Sports on Sunday afternoon, Nuno’s future as Spurs boss is under ‘immediate threat’ following a dreadful run of results.

On Saturday, the former Wolves boss would not open up about his future in charge of the club, but he did lay the blame at the feet of his players.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 The future of Tottenham Head Coach Nuno Espírito Santo is understood to be under discussion by chairman Daniel Levy and the board pic.twitter.com/zcTQwBMLZ2 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 31, 2021

“We are not on the right track,” he said. “I totally understand the criticism. It’s part of football. When the team doesn’t perform, the fans suffer. The fans are not happy, they have showed they’re not happy.

“It’s up to us to take it, tell them we try our best, tell them we are sorry because we didn’t perform as we wanted.”

Antonio Conte.

And despite turning down Spurs in the summer, Conte has been linked with a sensational return to London to take over an underachieving side.

That is according to Palmeri who claims that the North London side are trying to act before it is too late in case Man United eye up the former Premier League winning manager.

Tottenham have contacted Antonio Conte. Did already last summer and the offer was rejected.

Now Paratici trying to burn Manchester United before they take a decision — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) October 31, 2021

A separate report in the Guardian claims that Brendan Rodgers and Paulo Fonseca are high on the preferred list of potential who may take over from Nuno should a decision be made regarding his future at the club.

