Antonio Conte admits Spurs ‘need to do something’ in January as Matt Doherty is linked with exit

by Andrew Dempsey
The message is clear from Antonio Conte.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has stressed the need for his side to ‘do something’ in the January transfer window, with Matt Doherty looking likely to be heading towards the exit door.

Conte made no secret of his desire for change at Spurs in the aftermath of their dismal Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea, admitting his side were a considerable distance behind the Blues.

And he has backed those comments up today, stressing the need for the club to make moves in the window.

Antonio Conte: “We need to do something..”

“I know that the transfer window in January is always very difficult and it is more simple when you start the season to buy important players,” he said.

“In January, it is not easy. But at the same time, we know very well that if there is the opportunity and also if it’s not the best opportunity, but we need to do something.

“Also if I repeat that this could not be the best opportunity. But I think that we are in a situation where we have to try to improve the squad because the squad is not so big.”

While Conte’s comments come as no real surprise; they do, in fact, come at an important time in the window for the club.

In recent days, Matt Doherty has been linked with a return to Wolves, with Adama Traore looking likely to be going the opposite way.

That, however, comes against the backdrop of some poor performances from the Dubliner; earning criticisms from both Jamie Redknapp and Michael Dawson in recent weeks.

