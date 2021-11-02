Antonio Conte appointed as new Spurs boss

Antonio Conte is in charge of Spurs.

Premier League side Spurs have confirmed the appointment of Antonio Conte as first-team manager after the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday.

Conte takes charge of the North London club after previously managing Spurs’ bitter London rivals Chelsea during his last stint in the Premier League.

Since leaving the Blues in 2018, Conte went on to manage Inter Milan, steering them to a Serie A title last season before then departing.

Conte’s return to the Premier League.

Conte was heavily linked with a move to take over Spurs during the summer, before the appointment of Nuno, but Spurs have got their man as they look to make amends for their slow start to the season.

“I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again,” Conte said after he was appointed. “Tottenham Hotspur has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the best stadiums in the world. “I can’t wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach. Welcome to Tottenham Hotspur, Antonio Conte. pic.twitter.com/3faSqLW38g — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 2, 2021

“Last summer our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and emotionally too involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it wasn’t yet the right time to return to coaching. “But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark. Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take it with great conviction.” Spurs’ statement. Conte’s arrival comes at an important stage in Spurs’ season as they get set to take on Vitesse Arnhem and Everton this week following last weekend’s dismal result at home. Commenting on the appointment, Managing Director – Football, Fabio Paratici, added: “We are delighted to welcome Antonio to the Club. His track record speaks for itself, with vast experience and trophies in both Italy and England. “I know first-hand the qualities Antonio can bring to us, having worked with him at Juventus, and look forward to seeing his work with our talented group of players.”

