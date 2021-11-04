New Spurs boss Antonio Conte makes bizarre Arsenal error on Instagram

Well, that is an embarrassing one from Antonio Conte.

Antonio Conte’s first mishap as Spurs boss has come off the pitch, rather than on it, in a bizarre social media gaffe from the Italian boss.

Conte was appointed as Spurs’ new boss earlier this week, taking over from Nuno Espirito Santo, and is heading into his first game in charge of the North London side on Thursday night against Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League.

But, in a bizarre social media post, he shared a message of support – but with an Arsenal-themed song playing in the background of one of the Instagram stories he shared.

Antonio Conte with social media gaffe on Instagram.

Shortly after he was appointed as Spurs manager, Conte’s social media account was in overdrive as thousands of fans sent him messages of support, and the manager sharing a selection of them on his stories.

But it appears the Italian did not have his volume turned up as he shared one post in particular. The post itself looked fine, but did not sound it.

As the picture of Conte holding a Spurs shirt appeared, along with a good luck message, so did one of arch rivals Arsenal’s famous songs.

Antonio Conte has only spent one day at Tottenham & he’s already reposting Arsenal chants on his Instagram… 🔴😂 pic.twitter.com/vjlOaRt36U — Bhavs (@bhavss14) November 3, 2021

Antonio Conte at Spurs.

Despite his social media error, Conte’s appointment has excited the fans at Tottenham Hotspur. And he is keen to ensure his side deliver for them.

“My coaching philosophy is very simple – to play good and attractive football for our fans,” he said. “To have a stable team, not up and down.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: Antonio Conte. pic.twitter.com/8BICCuSZbS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 3, 2021

“I think the fans deserve to have a competitive team with a will to fight. I will do everything to deserve their support. This type of situation pushes you and increases the desire to work and to do something important for the fans of this club.

“This is a great opportunity, an honour to become the manager.”

Read More About: antonio conte, Arsenal, tottenham hotspur