Close sidebar

Antonio Conte hits back at Mikel Arteta’s ‘unfair’ fixture claim

by Andrew Dempsey
Antonio Conte 1

Antonio Conte was unimpressed.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte was far from impressed by Mikel Arteta‘s claims suggesting that the Premier League have been ‘unfair’ to his side over their rescheduled fixtures.

After Arsenal’s Premier League defeat at home to Liverpool, Arteta claimed that the fixture pile-up was having an undue impact on his side.

But Conte has hit back, with his grievances stemming from their postponed top-flight clash due to Covid-19 cases earlier this season.

“I think that it’s not right to speak about fair or unfair..”

“Thank you so much for putting the fixtures like this, it’s very helpful,” Arteta said on Wednesday night. “It’s not fair what they’re doing.

“It’s Sky or BT or whatever, but the one that’s affected is Arsenal. And what I care about is Arsenal, and it’s not fair.”

But Conte was having none of that, hitting back at his opposite number in North London.

“Yeah but I only want Arteta to remember the game postponed,” Conte quipped. “Tottenham – Arsenal okay? If we speak about unfair. I stop.

“(But in general?) But In general, I think my answer is enough. Okay, yeah, it’s enough. If someone wants to speak about fair or unfair.

“We postponed the game, Tottenham-Arsenal, if you remember. I don’t. I don’t forget this, and I think that it’s not right to speak about fair or unfair.”

Spurs v Arsenal.

Conte’s comments, however, comes at a time in which the heat is rising in North London between Arsenal and Spurs.

And with both teams looking to secure Champions League football, the rivalry is intensifying ahead of Sunday’s game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: , , ,

Related posts

Wayne Rooney reveals Festy Ebosele on brink of Serie A switch

Stephen Kenny explains Michael Obafemi omission from Ireland squad

Stephen Kenny springs selection surprise as Michael Obafemi misses out of Ireland squad