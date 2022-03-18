Antonio Conte hits back at Mikel Arteta’s ‘unfair’ fixture claim

Antonio Conte was unimpressed.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte was far from impressed by Mikel Arteta‘s claims suggesting that the Premier League have been ‘unfair’ to his side over their rescheduled fixtures.

After Arsenal’s Premier League defeat at home to Liverpool, Arteta claimed that the fixture pile-up was having an undue impact on his side.

But Conte has hit back, with his grievances stemming from their postponed top-flight clash due to Covid-19 cases earlier this season.

“I think that it’s not right to speak about fair or unfair..”

“Thank you so much for putting the fixtures like this, it’s very helpful,” Arteta said on Wednesday night. “It’s not fair what they’re doing.

“It’s Sky or BT or whatever, but the one that’s affected is Arsenal. And what I care about is Arsenal, and it’s not fair.”

🗣 “We are the only team that has been scheduled like that, I’m not talking about Europe.” Mikel Arteta stands by his comments criticising the Premier League fixture schedule pic.twitter.com/sAzcrYdZ46 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 18, 2022

But Conte was having none of that, hitting back at his opposite number in North London.

“Yeah but I only want Arteta to remember the game postponed,” Conte quipped. “Tottenham – Arsenal okay? If we speak about unfair. I stop.

“(But in general?) But In general, I think my answer is enough. Okay, yeah, it’s enough. If someone wants to speak about fair or unfair.

“I think it’s not right to speak about fair and unfair.” 🤐 After Mikel Arteta complained about fixture congestion, Antonio Conte says that he hasn’t forgotten the postponement of the North London Derby which Arsenal requested to call off in January. pic.twitter.com/aRzPpHtbcF — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 18, 2022

“We postponed the game, Tottenham-Arsenal, if you remember. I don’t. I don’t forget this, and I think that it’s not right to speak about fair or unfair.”

Spurs v Arsenal.

Conte’s comments, however, comes at a time in which the heat is rising in North London between Arsenal and Spurs.

And with both teams looking to secure Champions League football, the rivalry is intensifying ahead of Sunday’s game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

