Highly-rated Ireland prospect Anthony Scully linked with Championship move

Former Ireland U21 Anthony Scully has been linked with a move away from League One Lincoln City, according to reports in England this week.

Scully, who has been in fine form all season for the Imps, has been linked with a move to several Championship clubs according to the Football League World.

Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, Barnsley and Preston North End are all understood to be tracking the progress of the 22-year-old forward who has yet to earn a senior call-up under Stephen Kenny.

So far this season, Scully has established himself as a key man in Lincoln’s starting XI, scoring seven goals in 14 league games.

It has, however, been a challenging season for the Imps, with Michael Appleton’s side sitting in 15th position in the league table after an inconsistent start.

In September, there were considerable calls for Scully to be called up to Kenny’s senior squad, but those fell on deaf ears.

Wigan Athletic’s Will Keane earned a call up instead, with Scully once again missing out on the November internationals.

But it has been a strong few years for the English-born forward in recent times, as he scored 11 league goals in 40 appearances last season for Lincoln City.

And his continued form has alerted four Championship clubs, with Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, Barnsley and Preston North End all tracking his progress.

Barnsley, who are under new management, have an Irish underage star in their ranks in William Hondermarck, whereas Blackburn Rovers also have Irish defender Darragh Lenihan within their squad.

Should he join Preston, he is likely to strike up a partnership with former Cork City forward Sean Maguire, while midfielder Alan Browne remains an integral part of their side.

