Anthony Martial confirms desire to quit Manchester United

Anthony Martial’s stint at Man United looks to be coming towards an end.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has told the club that he wants to leave in the January transfer window, according to their manager Ralf Rangnick.

Speaking ahead of United’s game away to Newcastle United this evening, Rangnick confirmed Martial’s desire to quit Old Trafford, citing his desire to find a new challenge.

But while he accepts the Frenchman’s decision to want out, he added that he expects the forward to stay at the club should no offer arrive.

Ralf Rangnick on Anthony Martial.

“We spoke at length on Wednesday,” said interim United manager Ralf Rangnick.

“He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.

“I think in a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it’s also important to see the situation of the club.

“We have Covid times, we have three competitions in which we still have high ambitions and want to be as successful as we can be.”

Awaiting an offer.

For now, however, there appears to be little sign that Martial will actually leave Old Trafford just yet.

But should an offer be received in the meantime, he looks as if he will part ways with the club.

“I told him, listen, as long as there is no club showing interest in him, and it should not only be in the interest of the player it should also be in the interest of the club,” Rangnick adds.

“So far, as far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club and as long as this is the case he will stay.”

United take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park this evening, with the Red Devils looking to remain in the hunt for Champions League football.

Kick-off is at 8 pm.

