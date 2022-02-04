A major blow for Ireland.

The FAI have confirmed that Ireland first-team coach Anthony Barry has left Stephen Kenny’s backroom team, less than a year after joining forces with the Ireland boss.

Barry’s contribution to Ireland has been of huge benefit in recent months, culminating in the Boys in Green promising end to their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

And while Barry was unable to help the Boys in Green over the line to Qatar, he departs the Irish set-up with a growing reputation in the game as one of the most exciting coaches in the sport.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with the team and really enjoyed working with Stephen and the entire backroom staff and players,” Barry said as the FAI confirmed his departure.

As a result of leaving the Boys in Green, Barry will now take up an international role with Belgium, replacing now Hibs boss Shaun Maloney on Roberto Martinez’s backroom team

“I’ve been fortunate to work with some outstanding managers in my career and Stephen certainly falls into that bracket,” he added.

Anthony Barry departs Ireland coaching role “He was thought-provoking, an exceptional coach and a joy to work with. We respect his decision and he leaves with our best wishes…” ➡️ https://t.co/vXFUExWvNJ#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #WeAre100 pic.twitter.com/QRLLQSCeK7 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) February 4, 2022

“The opportunity to move on to Belgium and to have the chance to take part in the World Cup Finals was one I felt I couldn’t turn down. Of course, I wish all of the team the very best of luck for the future.”

Also speaking on the departure of Barry was the Ireland boss, who hailed his ‘positive’ contribution to his newly-emerging side.

“I’d like to thank Anthony for the positive contribution he has made over the past year with the players and staff alike,” Kenny said.

“Anthony had a great rapport with the staff and players, he was thought-provoking, an exceptional coach and a joy to work with. We respect his decision and he leaves with our best wishes.”

Barry’s exit from the FAI comes just days after he was linked with a Frank Lampard reunion at Everton, with the ex-Chelsea boss taking over the reins at Goodison Park.

Barry, however, has opted to remain at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future, turning down an approach from Lampard, and his former club.

He now joins Belgium, who take on Ireland in a March international friendly at the Aviva Stadium. The game will be a part of the FAI’s centenary celebrations.

