Ireland U21 Anselmo Garcia McNulty not closing door on a potential Spanish call-up

Ireland U21 Anselmo Garcia McNulty keeps door open for Spanish call-up.

Ireland U21 Anselmo Garcia McNulty has confirmed that he has not closed the door entirely on playing for Spain, despite playing with the Boys in Green at underage level.

McNulty was speaking to Spanish newspaper Marca where he declared he has yet to decide where his international loyalties lie.

The Wolfsburg teenager was born in Spain to an Irish mother, and qualifies to play for Ireland that way. His ambitions, however, may lie elsewhere.

Anselmo Garcia McNulty yet to decide on his international future.

Speaking to Marca, Garcia McNulty insists that he feels ‘Sevillian and Irish’ and is ‘very proud’ to consider himself as that.

While he may be proud of having Irish and Spanish roots, he has yet to decide where his international career will lie.

Big feature / interview in Marca today with Anselmo García McNulty – 18, born in Seville, plays for Ireland, joined Wolfsburg from Betis two years ago. "I feel Irish and Sevillano, it's a good mix," he says… https://t.co/wSjx7NPbRu — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) September 29, 2021

“I feel Sevillian and Irish, both,” he said. “A very good mix. Very proud, both of being Spanish and Irish.

“The truth is that in the end right now I am representing the Irish team, but I don’t want to close the doors to the Spanish team.

“I am happy and proud to represent Ireland.”

A path well trodden.

While Garcia McNulty may say he is proud to represent Ireland, he would not be the first to leave the Irish set-up having played for the U21s.

Jack Grealish is the most notable example of a player who switched his allegiances after playing for the Boys in Green at U21 level, with Declan Rice doing the same.

Declan Rice speaks out for the first time on his decision to pursue his international career with England. Thoughts on his comments? 🇮🇪👀 pic.twitter.com/oCoD0qIFUc — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) March 1, 2019

West Ham’s Mipo Odubeko is also in a similar boat, with Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford beginning to lose patience with the former St Joseph’s Boys schoolboy.

Crawford will unveil his Ireland U21 squad later this week, and it would be no surprise if he is forced to bat questions regarding Garcia McNulty’s international career away, for now.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Anselmo Garcia McNulty, Declan Rice, Ireland, ireland u21, jack grealish, jim crawford, spain