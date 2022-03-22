Anselmo Garcia MacNulty: Ireland’s Bundesliga star reveals his Irish journey

A great story.

Ireland U19 international Anselmo Garcia MacNulty has opened up on his remarkable journey that has seen him go from living in Spain, to representing the country of his mother’s birth.

Garcia MacNulty, who currently plays for Bundesliga giants Wolfsburg, has enjoyed a unique career path compared to most at his age.

And he has shown little sign of letting his different career path put him off.

With his mother hailing from Co. Clare, he is eligible to play for the Boys in Green, rather than taking a potential call-up from Spain in the process.

“I grew up in Spain but I always had that Irish feeling inside..”

And in an exclusive interview with the FAI, the Wolfsburg star explained how his Ireland dream became a reality.

“I knew that I could play for Ireland because my mom is from here,” he explained. “I just contacted the FAI and I told them that there is an Irish guy here in Spain playing football. I sent them some clips of my games.

“I [then] went to a camp for three days and we played against Man City for the U15s, and now I’m here.

“It was a proud moment for me and my family to play for my country. I grew up in Spain but I always had that Irish feeling inside. My mom is always thinking of Ireland..

“I’ve been in Ireland every summer and I love the country, the culture, everything. So yeah, it’s an honour to play the for the country and to represent us all over the world.”

Anselmo Garcia MacNulty.

But for now, Garcia MacNulty is impressing for Wolfsburg at U19 level, and is in training with their first-team squad on a regular basis.

That was after he left Spanish giants Real Betis in order to continue on his footballing development.

“I started to play in my village with my friends,” he said. “I was there for two years and then I went on trials to [Real] Betis when I was seven or eight. I played there for eight years until U16s.

“Then I had the opportunity to come here to Germany. I thought it was a great option to still grow up in my career. And now I’m here training with the first-team and playing with the U19s. So it’s been good so far.”

As a result of his good start to life in Germany, he may follow in the footsteps of Ireland U21 Conor Noss, who is impressing Borussia Moenchengladbach, making his Bundesliga debut earlier this season.

CONFIRMED | Tom Mohan has named his #IRLU19 squad for the Elite Phase qualifiers in England this week ☘️ Wed, 23/03 | 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v 🇮🇪 | KO 7.30pm

Sat, 26/03 | 🇮🇪 v 🇵🇹 | KO 7.30pm

Tue, 29/03 | 🇮🇪 v 🇦🇲 | KO 7.30pm Full details 👉 https://t.co/Mgv2lY8uc0#COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/EzLurFOnWK — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 21, 2022

“I thought was going to be more difficult to adapt to Germany,” he added. “It’s a different culture, country and language, but it wasn’t [hard to adapt]. It was good. I had to adapt quickly to everything.”

Later this week, the talented young star from Spain is likely to impress once again on the international stage for Ireland in their U19 internationals.

Tom Mohan’s side take on England, Portugal and Armenia in their Uefa U19 Elite Phase Qualifiers in England this week, with the games beginning on Wednesday evening against the Three Lions.

