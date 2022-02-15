Ange Postecoglou reveals Celtic transfer secret with Liam Scales impressing

Ange Postecoglou has spoken.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed hos he identifies his transfer targets, amid impressive performances from Liam Scales in recent weeks.

The Australian has made a number of astute signings since taking over at Celtic Park, with Scales being one.

The former Shamrock Rovers star linked up with the Glasgow giants in the summer, following an impressive European campaign from the ex-Ireland U21.

“I have absolute clarity about how I want my team to play..”

And after a slow start to life in Scotland, Scales has begun to show signs of his undoubted potential with his new club.

With that in mind, and several other Celtic players impresssing since joining, Postecoglou has revealed his transfer strategy.

“When I go looking for players, I’ve got a real clear idea,” he told Stan Sport. “When I see what I want I picture them in my team and when they fit that picture most of the time it works.

“It comes back to the first thing is that I have absolute clarity about how I want my team to play.

“What quality each player should have in each position and that should make it easier for the players as well because they’ve already got some of the things I’m looking for so their adjustment period becomes quicker.

“The players I’ve brought in have hit the ground running and people ask why so quickly but it’s because I already know they’ve go the attributes I’m looking for and the rest is just understanding the gameplay.”

Liam Scales.

And while Postecoglou has ‘absolute clarity’ in the way he wants his teams to play, it appeared that Scales was set to struggle for gametime when he first joined the Bhoys.

But after his initial bedding in period at the club, Scales has impressed when called upon.

Ooh that’s a beauty from Liam Scales! 😍 A fantastic strike in off the post from the edge of the box to put @CelticFC in front 🍀 pic.twitter.com/tSxVrC0ng2 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 13, 2022

Importantly, he also found the back of the net in an utterly dominant 4-0 win at home to Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

As a result, he will be hoping that he can catapult his way into the Celtic starting XI ahead of their Europa Conference League first-leg tie against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday night.

Kick-off is at 8pm.

