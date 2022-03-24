Ireland U21 Andy Lyons reveals fascinating Evan Ferguson insight

“It’s great to see his development and, again, look, he’s still only 17..”

Ireland U21 international Andy Lyons has revealed a fascinating insight into one of Ireland’s finest footballing talents, Evan Ferguson.

Lyons and Ferguson played with one another when they were at Bohemians, although both have moved on since then.

But they have, however, linked up with one another again on the international stage.

“I was playing with him when he was only 14..”

Speaking at a press conference, Lyons gave a detailed insight into playing with one of the most highly-rated young talents this country may have ever seen.

“Yeah well it’s a bit of a weird one because I was playing with him when he was only 14,” Lyons began. “That’s a bit mad to say because he’s so young.

“Even I remember his debut, we played against Derry away, and he was only 14 and he was holding off centre-backs. It was unbelievable to watch.

What a memorable first-team debut for 1️⃣4️⃣-year-old Evan Ferguson against @ChelseaFC on Wednesday. The #Bohs-SKB U15 star didn’t look out of place – skipping through the Chelsea defence to nearly score himself before later setting up the equaliser. One for the future. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1WmwPyxqva — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) July 12, 2019

“Obviously his transition, he’s a very level-headed guy, very humble. I kind of knew the path he was going on and catching up with him with the 21s, he’s got even stronger and more physical.

“That’s a bit mad to say because even when he was 14 he was extremely strong, holding off defenders. It’s great to see his development and, again, look, he’s still only 17, he’s so very young and a lot of development in him. He’s certainly a great talent..”

Andy Lyons on Evan Ferguson.

From glimpses at the very least, Ferguson has shown a ridiculous strength on and off the ball, but that is not all.

His finishing, however, is something that Lyons has been taken aback by to a degree.

“You can see, if you just search up on any social medial platform, his finishing is incredible. I don’t think I’ve seen a better finisher since I’ve been playing, not that that’s been a long time.

“But his finishing is unbelievable and his hold-up play is great as well so he has many attributes apart from his strength at a young age. But he’s very humble and down to earth which is a great attribute to have.

“He’s certainly much stronger than me [laughs]. He’s an animal, he’s very strong, It’s a great thing to have, and he certainly uses it on the pitch.”

Andy Lyons.

For Lyons, however, he has recently made the step to full-time football with Rovers, after a relatively controversial move from Bohemians.

Those months have, although, led to another Ireland U21 call-up in the meantime.

“It’s been a bit mad, to be honest,” he added. “We played the Cup final and then obviously the move to Rovers came about, and it was straight into Rovers then, into full-time football.

“It kind of took me a few weeks to adapt and get used to training in the mornings and stuff like that.

“Now I’ve probably adapted to it well but the first few weeks it was just getting used to getting up early, getting yourself ready for training in the mornings and then obviously working out your schedule and routine for after training as opposed to training at night.

“That was probably the biggest difference, the time difference, training in the mornings as opposed to the evenings, but after a few weeks you get used to it and I’m fully in my stride now and enjoying it.”

🇮🇪 | Congratulations to Andy Lyons who has been included in the @FAIreland U21 squad for their upcoming UEFA European Championship Qualifier v Sweden on Tuesday 29 March 👏 Best of luck, Andy ☘️#IrishRover pic.twitter.com/mZF5GfJLnr — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) March 15, 2022

But this week, Lyons is keeping his eyes on the international fold, with Jim Crawford’s Ireland U21s set to face Sweden in a crucial European qualifier on Tuesday.

Kick-off is at 5 pm in the Boras Arena.

