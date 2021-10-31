Andrew Omobamidele reflects on ‘proud’ moment as he scores his first Premier League goal

It was a proud day for Andrew Omobamidele.

Despite seeing his side fall to defeat on Sunday afternoon, Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele reflected on a proud day as he scored his first ever Premier League goal.

His headed effort saw the Canaries draw level for a brief moment in play, but they were eventually bested by Leeds United at Carrow Road as their poor start to the season continued.

And while he scored his first Premier League goal, Omobamidele cut a frustrated figure after the game as Norwich’s slow start to the season continued.

Andrew Omobamidele proud after scoring his Premier League goal for Norwich.

As well as scoring, the defender impressed in a defensive setting as well, winning the most tackles in the game and had a 74% passes completion rate

“It’s obviously a proud moment for me but at the end of the day we want to win the game and it was disappointing to say the least,” the defender said after the game.

“I thought the lads dug in and I thought we were the better team in the first-half. We need to work hard because we are under pressure at the moment.

“We can’t dwell on it, and in football there’s always the next game so we need to nip it in the bud tonight and move on as quick as we can.”

Omobamidele on Norwich’s woes.

Despite turning in a much-improved performance from their last league outing against Chelsea, the result sees Norwich stay rooted to the foot of the Premier League table.

And Omobamidele is hoping that he, and his teammates can turn performances into wins sooner rather than later.

“When we were on top in the first-half I thought we were winning battles and our duels,” he added. “You could that aggression from the boys.

“It was a disappointing end result. It’s massive, football is all about confidence. We need to do our best to keep up our confidence and keep moving forward.”

