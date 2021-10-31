Irish international Andrew Omobamidele scores his first Premier League goal for Norwich City

Andrew Omobamidele has opened his Premier League account.

Ireland international Andrew Omobamidele scored the first goal of his Premier League career for Norwich City on Sunday afternoon.

Omobamidele rose highest to meet an in-swinging corner-kick as Norwich were defeated again on home soil as the pressure ramped up on manager Daniel Farke.

The defender was making his first Premier League start since September when Norwich narrowly lost out to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite defeat, the former Lucan United schoolboy impressed suitably for the hosts during the game for a confidence-shorn Norwrich.

While he also scored, the Irish international won the most tackles in the game and had a 74% passes completion rate.

Andrew Omobamidele today Vs Leeds United 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 ⏲️ 90 minutes played

⚽️ One goal

📊 73% pass success rate

👊 3/3 tackles completed

⚔️ 5 duals won

👏 10 recoveries Raphinha is a very tough opponent to defend against but the 19-year-old impressed at Carrow Road ☘️#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/m1YPAJpNep — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) October 31, 2021

He also won five duels, secured one interception and made ten recoveries as he tested himself against tricky Brazilian winger Raphinha.

Saying that, his header was taken with conviction and levelled the game momentarily as Norwich eventually were defeated by their relegation rivals.

Andrew Omobamidele’s first ever goal in senior football 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Big future ahead of the 19-year-old 👏#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/K77H7lLJ1W — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) October 31, 2021

Following an impressive display from the Irish defender, Norwich City still fell to defeat against Leeds United as Marcelo Bielsa’s side eased some drop fears of their own.

Raphinha gave Leeds a second-half lead after leaving Omobamidele stumped inside the Norwich penalty area – before Omobamidele equalised moments later.

Tim Krul, however, made a calamitous error moments after the Canaries equalised to hand Leeds all three points, letting Rodrigo’s long-range effort through his hands.

