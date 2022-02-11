Andrew Omobamidele dealt further injury setback

A blow for Andrew Omobamidele.

Norwich City boss Dean Smith has confirmed that Andrew Omobamidele has been dealt a further injury setback, just as he was closing in on a return to full fitness.

The Irish international was ruled out over the Christmas break due to a back injury, just weeks after he scored his first Premier League goal for the Canaries.

The defender last played on December 5th for Norwich away to Spurs, and it is unclear whether or not he will be able to slot straight back into their starting XI on his return to full fitness.

“Andrew has suffered a setback with his injury..”

Speaking ahead of Norwich’s home clash against Manchester City, Smith revealed that his promising defender has gone to visit a consultant regarding his latest injury.

“Andrew has suffered a setback with his injury,” the former Aston Villa boss explained. “We’re hoping it’s nothing too serious but we’ve sent him to see a consultant to check.”

This highlights reel of Andrew Omobamidele Vs Serbia by @FAIreland is quite something 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Can’t think of a better first start for Ireland in recent times. Can’t think of many better centre back performances from a teenager either. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/CsRPGE53Gq — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) September 9, 2021

Norwich City.

While Omobamidele’s latest injury is undoubtedly a blow for the Canaries, they are riding the crest of a wave at the moment at Carrow Road.

In recent weeks, Norwich have become a lot harder to beat, and are now beginning to pick up some big wins along the way.

Their most recent league outing saw them pick up a point at home to Crystal Palace, after Teemu Pukki gave them a very early lead.

Omobamidele’s Irish teammate, Adam Idah, has been intrinsic to that run, however, collecting several goals and assists along the way.

And with his birthday on Friday, he will be hoping to land a blow to Manchester City’s seemingly unstoppable title charge on Saturday evening.

Kick-off at Carrow Road is at 5.30pm.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Andrew Omobamidele, norwich city