Andrew Omobamidele opens up on Ireland’s Faro heartbreak against Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal

Andrew Omobamidele has opened up on that night in Faro.

Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele has explained the different range of emotions he felt when Ireland were undone by Portugal in Faro.

Omobamidele, 19, made his Ireland debut against the Portuguese in the Algarve Stadium, replacing the injured Dara O’Shea.

The former Leixlip United defender turned in a commanding defensive display, however, but it was not enough as Ronaldo and co. struck late on to break Irish hearts.

Andrew Omobamidele opens up on Portugal heartbreak.

But the teenager has opened up on that night in Faro, explaining the range of emotions he felt on a devastating night for Stephen Kenny’s side.

“When we were 1-0 up and the game was nearly over, obviously you can hear the experienced lads talking amongst each other and you get that feeling, ‘When is the whistle going to blow? When is the whistle going to blow?,” he said.

“[But] you still need to be focused in and as we saw, the game can change like that.

“After, when the final whistle blew, there was just disappointment. But there are a lot of positives we can take from that game. We held them up for that long. It was just those three minutes of football that can change a whole game.”

Andrew Omobamidele.

Since then, Omobamidele has gone on to notably impress under Kenny in the Irish team with several mature defensive displays beyond his years.

Against Serbia, he almost won the game for the Boys in Green with a stinging long-range strike that had to be clawed out of the top corner of the net.

This highlights reel of Andrew Omobamidele Vs Serbia by @FAIreland is quite something 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Can’t think of a better first start for Ireland in recent times. Can’t think of many better centre back performances from a teenager either. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/CsRPGE53Gq — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) September 9, 2021

But this game against Portugal offers the Leixlip native a chance to make amends for September’s heartbreak. That is, however, if he is to be picked to play.

Here is the team we feel Kenny could go for on Thursday night.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Andrew Omobamidele, Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal v Ireland