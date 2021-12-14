Andrew Omobamidele dealt injury setback ahead of busy Christmas period for Norwich City

A blow for Andrew Omobamidele.

Irish international defender Andrew Omobamidele is set to miss out on Norwich City’s busy Christmas run of games with injury.

Amid the Canaries defensive injury crisis, Omobamidele looked a sure-fire favourite to start amid the absence of Ben Gibson and Grant Hanley.

But injury has put pay to those chances, with the Irish international set to miss out on an extended run of games for the Premier League strugglers.

Dean Smith provides Andrew Omobamidele fitness update.

Omobamidele, 19, has struggled for minutes at Carrow Road for much of the Premier League season, with more experienced players being picked in his place.

But that has not stopped the Norwich City ace from impressing when given the chance to do so.

So far this season, the former Leixlip United schoolboy has made five Premier League appearances, scoring once.

This highlights reel of Andrew Omobamidele Vs Serbia by @FAIreland is quite something 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Can’t think of a better first start for Ireland in recent times. Can’t think of many better centre back performances from a teenager either. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/CsRPGE53Gq — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) September 9, 2021

His only goal came in Norwich’s 2-1 defeat at home to Leeds United, although his performance was called into question on that occasion by Jamie Redknapp.

But his latest setback is set to keep him out for a few weeks, ruling him out of action over Christmas, in a body-blow to the Canaries slim chances of top-flight survival.

Andrew Omobamidele.

“Andrew Omobamidele is out still,” Smith said ahead of tonight’s Premier League game against Aston Villa.

“He’s got a stress response in his lower back, so he’ll be out for a couple of weeks.”

✍️ Team news ahead of tomorrow’s game, with updates on: ◾️ Grant Hanley

◾️ Ben Gibson

◾️ Andrew Omobamidele

◾️ Mathias Normann

◾️ Milot Rashica#NCFC | #NORAVL — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 13, 2021

While Omobamidele may miss out on an extended run of games, Norwich City’s injury, and Covid-19 issues may open the door for Adam Idah to impress in the next few games.

Idah himself has struggled for top-flight action this season, and a loan move appears likely, but he still has time to make an impact before the January transfer window opens.

Norwich take on Aston Villa this evening in the Premier League with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: adam idah, Andrew Omobamidele, norwich city, Premier League